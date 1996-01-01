18. Waves & Sound
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wire is stretched horizontally between two vertical stems. When it is strummed, the wire vibrates in its fundamental mode at a frequency of 95 Hz. The transverse waves on this stretched wire have a wavelength of 31 cm, a speed of 29.45 m/s, and an amplitude of 5 mm. What are the maximum transverse velocity and the maximum transverse acceleration of the wire particle at x = 15.5 cm, x = 7.75 cm, and x = 3.875 cm from the left stem?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) vmax = 0 m/s ; amax = 0 m/s2
ii) vmax =5.96 m/s ; amax = 3.56 × 103 m/s2
iii) vmax= 4.22 m/s ; amax = 2.52 × 103 m/s2
B
i) vmax= 4.22 m/s ; amax = 2.52 × 103 m/s2 ii)vmax = 0 m/s ; amax = 0 m/s2
iii) vmax = 5.96 m/s ; amax = 3.56 × 103 m/s2
iii) vmax = 5.96 m/s ; amax = 3.56 × 103 m/s2
C
i) vmax = 5.96 m/s ; amax = 3.56 × 103 m/s2
ii ) vmax= 4.22 m/s ; amax = 2.52 × 103 m/s2
iii)vmax = 0 m/s ; amax = 0 m/s2
D
i) vmax= 4.22 m/s ; amax = 2.52 × 103 m/s2
ii) vmax = 5.96 m/s ; amax = 3.56 × 103 m/s2
iii) vmax = 0 m/s ; amax = 0 m/s2
