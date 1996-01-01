18. Waves & Sound
Sound Intensity
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sound is recorded by a microphone using the vibrations caused by the sound on a diaphragm. If a microphone has a diaphragm diameter of 12.7 mm, how much energy does a singer singing at 90 dB supply to the diaphragm?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.143 J
B
0.438 J
C
1.14 × 10-2 J
D
1.27 × 10-7 J
E
5.48 J
F
1.27× 10-16 J