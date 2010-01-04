27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Resistors are wonderful elements used in circuits to regulate the current flowing in the circuit. However, resistors have a power rating that specifies the maximum power that a resistor can dissipate without being damaged. A wire wound resistor has a resistance of 20 kΩ and a power rating of 7.0 W. Determine the greatest potential that can be applied across the resistor terminals.
Resistors are wonderful elements used in circuits to regulate the current flowing in the circuit. However, resistors have a power rating that specifies the maximum power that a resistor can dissipate without being damaged. A wire wound resistor has a resistance of 20 kΩ and a power rating of 7.0 W. Determine the greatest potential that can be applied across the resistor terminals.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.4 × 105 V
B
140 V
C
374 V
D
11.8 V