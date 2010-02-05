29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a magnetic device that comprises a circular current loop with an average radius of 10 m. The wire used to construct this loop has a radius width of 4.0 cm. This loop is constructed using a superconductive material and possesses a magnetic dipole moment of 5.0 × 104 A•m2. Determine the current density within the loop.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.5 × 104 A/m2
B
3.2 × 104 A/m2
C
2.5 × 107 A/m2
D
3.2 × 107 A/m2