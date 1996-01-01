4. 2D Kinematics
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A drone is initially at rest at the origin point, coordinates (0,1), and begins to move across the xy-plane. It accelerates at a constant rate, described by the vector a=(5.0i^+7.0j^) m/s2. What is the drone's speed as a function of time?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.5t2 m/s
B
12t2 m/s
C
8.6t m/s
D
74t m/s