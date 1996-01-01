A drone is initially at rest at the origin point, coordinates (0,1), and begins to move across the xy-plane. It accelerates at a constant rate, described by the vector ﻿ a ⃗ = ( 5.0 i ^ + 7.0 j ^ ) m / s 2 \vec{a}=(5.0\hat{i}+7.0\hat{j})\mathrm{\ m}/\mathrm{s}^2 a =(5.0i^+7.0j^​) m/s2﻿. What is the drone's speed as a function of time?