8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bioluminescent fish emits pulsed light with a peak intensity of 480 nm. Each light pulse lasts for a duration of 60 ms and has a power output of 2.7 mW. Assuming that all light is emitted at the peak wavelength, determine the number of photons emitted during one pulse.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.2 × 108 photons
B
6.4 × 1010 photons
C
3.9 × 1014 photons
D
3.4 × 1016 photons