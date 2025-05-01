Ions in an ideal quantum wire often arrange themselves in a regular, periodic pattern. A periodic lattice structure is formed by the regular spacing of neighboring ions, as shown in the figure below. Conduction electrons flow through this lattice. Assume that the quantum wire is composed of copper ions (atomic mass 64 u) having a charge e. The distance between two adjacent copper ions is 0.25 nm. Determine the wavelength of the photons emitted during a quantum jump between two adjacent energy levels. To which portion of the electromagnetic spectrum does this wavelength correspond?

