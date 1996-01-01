3. Vectors
Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The scalar product is useful in finding the angle between two vectors. Find the angle between the two vectors M and N given M = 5.00 i + 4.00 j and N = 3.00 i − 7.00 j.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
105.5°
B
99.6°
C
85.9°
D
Cannot be determined