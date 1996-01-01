3. Vectors
Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the information in the image below to determine magnitude and direction for the vector product of vectors M and N.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Magnitude = 12.3 m2
Direction = -z
B
Magnitude = 5.47 m2
Direction = -z
C
Magnitude = 12.3 m2
Direction = +z
D
Magnitude = 5.47 m2
Direction = +z
