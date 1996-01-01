18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Waves
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A copper cable is tied between two trees. The horizontal distance between the two trees is 3 m. The transverse waves travel at a speed of 80 m/s along the taut cable. Calculate the i) wavelength and ii) frequency of the third overtone.
A copper cable is tied between two trees. The horizontal distance between the two trees is 3 m. The transverse waves travel at a speed of 80 m/s along the taut cable. Calculate the i) wavelength and ii) frequency of the third overtone.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) λ = 0.75 m ii) f = 53.3 Hz
B
i) λ = 0.75 m ii) f = 106.6 Hz
C
i) λ = 1.5 m ii) f = 53.3 Hz
D
i) λ = 1.5 m ii) f = 106.6 Hz