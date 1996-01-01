19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
19. Fluid Mechanics Density
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An oil pump maintains a volume flow rate v through a pipeline of diameter d when the pressure difference is Δp. A mechanic replaced the pipeline with a different one. Both pipelines are of the same length. What pressure difference (Δp new ) is needed to maintain the same volume flow rate v if the diameter of the new pipeline is half that of the old one?
An oil pump maintains a volume flow rate v through a pipeline of diameter d when the pressure difference is Δp. A mechanic replaced the pipeline with a different one. Both pipelines are of the same length. What pressure difference (Δp new ) is needed to maintain the same volume flow rate v if the diameter of the new pipeline is half that of the old one?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Δpnew = Δp /2
B
Δpnew = 2Δp
C
Δpnew = 4Δp
D
Δpnew = 16Δp