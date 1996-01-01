18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.8 m string with a mass of 1.6 g is attached to a tuning peg on one end and a wooden board on the other. The peg is turned clockwise to obtain an 80-N tension in the string. Calculate the frequency of the fundamental mode of oscillation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f = 125 Hz
B
f = 250 Hz
C
f = 400 Hz
D
f = 800 Hz