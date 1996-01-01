3. Vectors
Unit Vectors
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A particle moving in the wind has a velocity of (17 i - 6j) mph that lasts for 45 min. The wind changes direction affecting the particle velocity. The new velocity is (5i + 18j) mph and lasts for 1.5 h. Calculate the displacement of the particle, giving the result in component form with unit vectors.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(20.3 i + 31.5 j) mi
B
(20.3 i + 22.5 j) mi
C
(12.8 i + 27 j) mi
D
(14.8 i + 27.4 j) mi