27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Solving Resistor Circuits
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Solving Resistor Circuits
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An experimental circuit is shown below. All meters and batteries are ideal. When the 18.0 Ω resistor is plucked out (creating a gap), the voltmeter displays 12.0 V. Determine the ammeter reading when the 18.0 Ω is replaced with a low resistance shunt.
An experimental circuit is shown below. All meters and batteries are ideal. When the 18.0 Ω resistor is plucked out (creating a gap), the voltmeter displays 12.0 V. Determine the ammeter reading when the 18.0 Ω is replaced with a low resistance shunt.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.817 A
B
1.29 A
C
0.729 A
D
1.12 A
E
0.915