9PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 20 m from a portable generator, the sound intensity is 2 × 10-4 W/m2. The permissible noise intensity limit during the night is 0.5 μW/m2. i) At what distance from habitation should the generator be placed? ii) Calculate the intensity experienced by a person living at a distance twice the minimum distance. iii) What power of sound does the generator produce?
A
i) 40 m ; ii) 3 × 10-10 W/m2 ; iii) 0.5 W
B
i) 400 m ; ii) 3 × 10-10 W/m2 ; iii) 0.5 W
C
i) 400 m ; ii) 1.25 × 10-7 W/m2 ; iii) 0.5 W
D
i) 400 m ; ii) 1.25 × 10-7 W/m2 ; iii) 1 W