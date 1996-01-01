2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A physics student with a strong interest in analyzing motions spots a dog making a chase in a straight line. The student uses a coordinates system where the motion is parallel to the x-axis and to the right is the +x direction. The student makes measurements of the dog's motion and constructs a graph of velocity as a function of time. Determine the dog's velocity at 2.5 s and 6.0 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v2.5 = -1.0 m/s
v6.0 = 1.0 m/s
B
v2.5 = -1.5 m/s
v6.0 = 2.0 m/s
C
v2.5 = 1.5 m/s
v6.0 = 2.0 m/s
D
v2.5 = -2.5 m/s
v6.0 = 3.0 m/s
