11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Impulse
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A volleyball player hits a 270 g ball vertically upward using his fist during a practice session. If the ball moves from a stationary position before the launch to a maximum height of 8.90m, determine the impulse imparted on the ball by the player.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.40 kg•m/s
B
-3.56 kg•m/s
C
0 kg•m/s
D
-2.40 kg•m/s
E
3.56 kg•m/s