15. Rotational Equilibrium
More 2D Equilibrium Problems
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cylindrical object with a mass of 25 kg is positioned on a sloping surface that forms a 32° angle with the horizontal. The cylindrical object remains at rest on the 32° incline. Determine the magnitude of static friction that prevents the cylindrical object from rolling down the inclined surface.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
65 N
B
44 N
C
72 N
D
39 N