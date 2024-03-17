8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Newton's Law of Gravity
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rover operating on Mars measures changes in gravitational pull as it climbs a steep hill of height ∆z, where ∆z is much smaller than R_Mars (the radius of Mars). Use the binomial expansion
(1 ± x)ⁿ = 1 ± nx + (n(n-1)/2) x² ± ...
to derive the formula approximating the change in acceleration due to gravity in Mars ΔgMars , where gMars is the gravitational acceleration at Mars's surface.
A rover operating on Mars measures changes in gravitational pull as it climbs a steep hill of height ∆z, where ∆z is much smaller than R_Mars (the radius of Mars). Use the binomial expansion
(1 ± x)ⁿ = 1 ± nx + (n(n-1)/2) x² ± ...
to derive the formula approximating the change in acceleration due to gravity in Mars ΔgMars , where gMars is the gravitational acceleration at Mars's surface.