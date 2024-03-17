A 115 kg person is stationary at the back of a 9.10 x 103 kg bus moving forward horizontally at a speed of 5.00 m/s. Suddenly he starts moving toward the front of the bus, with a speed of 1.00 m/s relative to the bus. Given that the bus is 1.40 x 101 m long, determine how much the bus moves in the time it takes for the person to reach the front of the bus.