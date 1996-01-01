3. Vectors
Unit Vectors
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose a boat is navigating in a river, and its velocity is represented by vector = (3.9î−2.8ĵ) m/s. Additionally, the river current contributes a velocity vector =(2.5î+4.7ĵ) m/s, to the boat. What will be the magnitude and direction of the velocity - ?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
mag = 2.36 m/s, θ = 53.6°
B
mag = 7.63 m/s, θ = 79.4°
C
mag = 2.36 m/s, θ = 79.4°
D
mag = 7.63 m/s, θ = 53.6°