30. Induction and Inductance
Intro to Induction
30. Induction and Inductance Intro to Induction
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 10 cm long solenoid used in an electromagnet has a radius of 1.25 cm. Calculate the stored energy when 160 turns of wire transmit 0.60 A of electric current.
A 10 cm long solenoid used in an electromagnet has a radius of 1.25 cm. Calculate the stored energy when 160 turns of wire transmit 0.60 A of electric current.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.27 × 10-3 J
B
4.50 × 10-3 J
C
2.84 × 10-5 J
D
1.14 × 10-4 J