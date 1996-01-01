5. Projectile Motion
Symmetrical Launch
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A golfer hits a golf ball with an initial velocity of 40 m/s aiming directly at a flagstick positioned 150 m away on the same level of the course. At what angle should the golfer aim their shot to ensure it reaches the flagstick?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12°
B
23°
C
33°
D
67°