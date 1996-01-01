27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electric appliance has two heating coils of resistance 9.60 Ω and 14.4 Ω. The two coils have a parallel connection and are powered by a 110 V power source. Determine the power output of each coil.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P9.60 = 302 W; P14.4 = 202 W
B
P9.60 = 1500 W; P14.4 = 1000 W
C
P9.60 = 202 W; P14.4 = 302 W
D
P9.60 = 1260 W; P14.4 = 840 W
E
P9.60 = 840 W; P14.4 = 1260 W