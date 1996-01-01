27. Resistors & DC Circuits
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A room heater has two heating coils connected in parallel. Their resistance is R1 = 14.4 Ω and R2 = 10.3 Ω and the power line provides a 110 V potential difference. Determine the current through each coil.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i1 = 4.45 A; i2 = 4.45 A
B
i1 = 18.3 A; i2 = 18.3 A
C
i1 = 10.7 A; i2 = 7.64 A
D
i1 = 1.91 A; i2 = 2.59 A
E
i1 = 7.64 A; i2 = 10.7 A