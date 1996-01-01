25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a certain experiment, a beam of electrons is accelerated from rest through a potential difference of 5000 V. If the electrons deliver 0.05J of electrical energy to a fluorescent material, how many electrons are launched through the potential to deliver the energy?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 × 1021 electrons
B
2 × 102 electrons
C
6 × 1010 electrons
D
6 × 1013 electrons