Standing Sound Waves
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A plumber whistles into the right open end of a metal tube of length 3 m and generates standing waves. Draw a diagram showing the locations of the displacement nodes and antinodes along the tube for the fundamental and first overtone. The left end of the tube is closed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D