8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
As humanity ventures into the vastness of space, scientists have proposed the idea of creating artificial gravity on space stations by means of rotation. To test this idea, a team of engineers has designed a massive cylindrical space station with a diameter of 1200 m that rotates about its axis. Determine, what period rotation will provide a gravitational force equivalent to Earth's gravity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
49.1 s
B
68.7 s
C
28.4 s
D
78.3s