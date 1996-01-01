27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circuit board can hold 4 resistors in a square geometry. Three resistors are connected on the circuit board as shown in the image below, the fourth gap is filled with a low-resistance wire. Determine the total current in the circuit when the board is connected to an ideal 19.0 V power supply across i) ps and ii) pq.
A circuit board can hold 4 resistors in a square geometry. Three resistors are connected on the circuit board as shown in the image below, the fourth gap is filled with a low-resistance wire. Determine the total current in the circuit when the board is connected to an ideal 19.0 V power supply across i) ps and ii) pq.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 3.78 A
ii) 2.69 A
ii) 2.69 A
B
i) 0.667 A
ii) 0.667 A
ii) 0.667 A
C
i) 2.92 A
ii) 1.46 A
ii) 1.46 A
D
i) 95.3 A
ii) 95.3 A
ii) 95.3 A