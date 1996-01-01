33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a physics lab experiment on optics, a student uses a converging lens with a focal length of 15 cm to produce an image that exactly matches the size of a thin stick. The stick is placed horizontally along the principal axis of the lens and has a size of 8.0 cm. Determine the distance between the lens and the stick's farthest end.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12 cm
B
26 cm
C
35 cm
D
43 cm