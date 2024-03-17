24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Charging Objects
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Charging Objects
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A plastic rod with a net charge of -16.0 nC is brought close to a neutral metal plate. As a result, the plastic rod net charge has become -12.0 nC. Determine the number of charged particles transferred to the metal plate.
A plastic rod with a net charge of -16.0 nC is brought close to a neutral metal plate. As a result, the plastic rod net charge has become -12.0 nC. Determine the number of charged particles transferred to the metal plate.