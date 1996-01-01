8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Flat Curves
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Flat Curves
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A race car driver is able to take a sharp turn on a dry, unbanked road at a maximum speed of 75 km/h. However, due to unexpected rainfall, the coefficient of static friction is reduced by 70%. What is the maximum speed at which the race car can take the same turn on a rainy day without skidding off the road? Assume that the conditions of the road are identical except for the change in the coefficient of static friction.
A race car driver is able to take a sharp turn on a dry, unbanked road at a maximum speed of 75 km/h. However, due to unexpected rainfall, the coefficient of static friction is reduced by 70%. What is the maximum speed at which the race car can take the same turn on a rainy day without skidding off the road? Assume that the conditions of the road are identical except for the change in the coefficient of static friction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
75.1 km/h
B
62.7 km/h
C
35.4 km/h
D
48.4 km/h