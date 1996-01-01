18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A physics student plucks a taut 1-meter string fixed at both ends and observes the oscillations. The student measured its mass as 4 g and length as 1 m. The fundamental frequency and amplitude are measured using a high-speed camera coupled to an image processor. The fundamental frequency produced by the oscillating string is 80 Hz, and the amplitude at an antinode is 6 cm. Determine the speed of the waves in the string.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v = 40 m/s
B
v = 80 m/s
C
v = 160 m/s
D
v = 320 m/s