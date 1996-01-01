A physics student plucks a taut 1-meter string fixed at both ends and observes the oscillations. The student measured its mass as 4 g and length as 1 m. The fundamental frequency and amplitude are measured using a high-speed camera coupled to an image processor. The fundamental frequency produced by the oscillating string is 80 Hz, and the amplitude at an antinode is 6 cm. Determine the speed of the waves in the string.