2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a vehicle's motion along a linear path, and the graph below illustrates its position as a function of time. Determine the instants if any where the velocity of the object becomes zero.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
t = 10 s and t = 25 s
B
t = 0 s and t = 40 s
C
t = 20 s and t = 40 s
D
t = 10 s and t = 30 s