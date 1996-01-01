27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two heating coils have a resistance of 500 Ω and 700 Ω. The heating coils are powered by a 110 V power line. Determine the current in the heating coils when connected in series.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i500 = 0.0917 A; i700 = 0.0917 A
B
i500 = 0.377 A; i700 = 0.377 A
C
i500 = 0.220 A; i700 = 0.157 A
D
i500 = 0.157 A; i700= 0.220 A