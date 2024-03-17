24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Charging By Induction
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Charging By Induction
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A particle accelerator uses magnetic fields to accelerate a beam of protons for high-energy collisions. In one of the experiments, a small number of protons hit the target, but the majority passed through and hit a beam stopper. The beam stopper measured a charge accumulating at a rate of 1.5 nC/s. If the experiment lasted for 3.0 hours, how many protons have been accumulated in the stopper?
A particle accelerator uses magnetic fields to accelerate a beam of protons for high-energy collisions. In one of the experiments, a small number of protons hit the target, but the majority passed through and hit a beam stopper. The beam stopper measured a charge accumulating at a rate of 1.5 nC/s. If the experiment lasted for 3.0 hours, how many protons have been accumulated in the stopper?