18. Waves & Sound
Intro to Waves
18. Waves & Sound Intro to Waves
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A fire alarm system produces a loud sound that has an intensity of 5 × 10-2 w/m2 at a distance of 4 m. The alarm is on for 15 minutes. What is the energy transferred away from the alarm if its output power remains constant?
A fire alarm system produces a loud sound that has an intensity of 5 × 10-2 w/m2 at a distance of 4 m. The alarm is on for 15 minutes. What is the energy transferred away from the alarm if its output power remains constant?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.56 × 102 J
B
7.19 × 102 J
C
2.26 × 103 J
D
9.05 × 103 J