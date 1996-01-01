2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
A person kicks a football vertically upward from the edge of a cliff of height 50.0-m. The football passes him on its way down and passes a point 40.0 m below the point, where the football left the foot of the person, 6.00 s after it was thrown. If air resistance is negligible, then what is the initial speed of the football?
12.7 m/s
22.7 m/s
32.7 m/s
42.7 m/s