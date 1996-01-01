17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Pendulums
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A block having a mass of 500 g is tied to a thread having a length of 35 cm. The block is pulled sideward such that the thread makes an angle of 6° with respect to vertical and then released. The block oscillates with a damping constant of 0.005 kg/s. Determine the number of oscillations after 30 s and also the fraction of energy lost.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25 oscillations, lost = 25.9 %
B
30 oscillations, lost = 5.22 %
C
10 oscillations, lost = 25.9 %
D
25 oscillations, lost = 10.2 %