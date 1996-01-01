Twenty magic balls each weighing a quarter of a kilogram are contained in a thin bag of negligible weight. This bag of magic balls is carried by a 90-kg floating genie descending with a constant downward velocity of 8 m/s. One of the magic balls is thrown from the bag initially at 6 m/s perpendicularly to the downward path of the genie. This is measured relative to a stationary speed meter in the bag. After 12 s, the genie sees the thrown magic ball bounce for the first time. Calculate how far the genie was from the ground when the magic ball was thrown. Assume that the genie continues his descent at a constant speed of 8 m/s and he can be treated like a point-like object.