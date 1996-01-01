33. Geometric Optics
33. Geometric Optics Ray Diagrams For Lenses
PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bolt lies 6.0 cm on the front side of a converging lens and has a focal length of 4.0 cm. Use a ray diagram to find the location of the bolt's image. State if the image produced will be upright or upside down.
A
A
The bolt's image is 12 cm behind the lens and upside down.
B
The bolt's image is 12 cm behind the lens and upright.
C
The bolt's image is 6.0 cm behind the lens and upright.
D
The bolt's image is 6.0 cm behind the lens and upside down.