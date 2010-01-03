25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Certain marine organisms maintain a membrane potential of -100 mV by actively pumping singly ionized sodium ions, Na+, from the inside to the outside of their cells. It has been determined that these organisms utilize 30% of their energy for sodium pumps. Assuming an energy consumption rate of 200 W, estimate the approximate number of sodium ions pumped per second by these organisms, rounded to one significant figures.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.3 × 1022 ions
B
3.8 × 1021 ions
C
6.3 × 1021 ions
D
5.0 × 1021 ions