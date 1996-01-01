19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
19. Fluid Mechanics Density
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chemical manufacturing plant uses a large, vertical, cylindrical reservoir to store oil. The diameter of the reservoir is D. The reservoir has a small opening with a diameter of d situated at a distance of L under the surface, which is used to extract the oil. Write the expression of the oil volume flow rate through the opening.
A chemical manufacturing plant uses a large, vertical, cylindrical reservoir to store oil. The diameter of the reservoir is D. The reservoir has a small opening with a diameter of d situated at a distance of L under the surface, which is used to extract the oil. Write the expression of the oil volume flow rate through the opening.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
π(d/2)2•√[2gL/((D/d)2)]
B
π(d/2)2•√[2gL/(1-(D/d)4)]
C
π(d/2)2•√[2gL/(1-(d/D)2)]
D
π(d/2)2•√[2gL/(1-(d/D)4)]