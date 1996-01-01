An alpha particle (He-nucleus) is propelled toward a potassium nucleus (Z = 19). The diameter and energy levels of the nucleus are depicted in the figure below. Initially, the potassium nucleus is in its ground state. However, after the collision, it emits a photon with a wavelength of approximately 64.91 fm. Determine the minimum initial speed of the alpha particle. Hint: Consider the principle of energy conservation while analyzing the alpha particle-nucleus interaction.



