0. Math Review
Math Review
0. Math Review Math Review
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
An alpha particle (He-nucleus) is propelled toward a potassium nucleus (Z = 19). The diameter and energy levels of the nucleus are depicted in the figure below. Initially, the potassium nucleus is in its ground state. However, after the collision, it emits a photon with a wavelength of approximately 64.91 fm. Determine the minimum initial speed of the alpha particle. Hint: Consider the principle of energy conservation while analyzing the alpha particle-nucleus interaction.
An alpha particle (He-nucleus) is propelled toward a potassium nucleus (Z = 19). The diameter and energy levels of the nucleus are depicted in the figure below. Initially, the potassium nucleus is in its ground state. However, after the collision, it emits a photon with a wavelength of approximately 64.91 fm. Determine the minimum initial speed of the alpha particle. Hint: Consider the principle of energy conservation while analyzing the alpha particle-nucleus interaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.32 × 106 m/s
B
5.79 × 108 m/s
C
4.18 × 107 m/s
D
9.12 × 105 m/s