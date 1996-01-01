27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Even though resistors appear to be very powerful elements that regulate the current flow in circuits, they have a maximum power they can tolerate. If a resistor is to operate at 110 V and provides resistance of 10 kΩ, determine the power rating of the resistor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.21 W
B
1.10 × 10-2 W
C
0.909 W
D
1.21 × 103 W