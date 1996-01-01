2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment to accelerate an object to the maximum speed in the minimum time possible, researchers find that the object's acceleration follows the relation a0 = ax + cvx, c being a constant and a0 the starting acceleration. Derive an expression for c using a0 and the maximum speed, Vmax.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
c = a0/vmax
B
c = a0vmax
C
c = (a0 - amax)/vmax
D
c = (a0 - amax)vmax