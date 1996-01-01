13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Moment of Inertia of Systems
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rectangle measures 30 cm by 50 cm. Point masses weighing 420 g are fitted on each of the four corners. Assume the connecting rods between the point masses have negligible mass. Find the moment of inertia of the system about an axis perpendicular to the square and passes through i) one of the corners and ii) the center of the short edge (point p).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0.412 kg•m2 ii) 0.374 kg•m2
B
i) 0.581 kg•m2 ii) 0.564 kg•m2
C
i) 0.286 kg•m2 ii) 0.248 kg•m2
D
i) 0.325 kg•m2 ii) 0.229 kg•m2