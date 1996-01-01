18. Waves & Sound
Wave Functions & Equations of Waves
A student uses a frequency generator and an oscillator to produce a progressive wave along a string. The string has a length of 1.2 m and a mass of 5 g. The produced wave is modeled with the wave function y(x,t) = 12 mm sin([π/2(rad/m) x] - [100π (rad/s) t]). Determine the progressive wave's i) amplitude (A), ii) frequency (f) and iii) wavelength (λ).
A
i) A = 6 mm ; ii) f = 50 Hz ; iii) λ= 0.5 m
B
i) A = 12 mm ; ii) f = 50 Hz ; iii) λ= 4 m
C
i) A = 12 mm ; ii) f = 100 Hz ; iii) λ= 0.5 m
D
i) A = 12 mm ; ii) f = 100 Hz ; iii) λ= 4 m