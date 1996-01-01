33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
33. Geometric Optics Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pair of lenses is used to focus an object with a height of 0.500 mm on a wall. The object is 1.50 m away from the wall, 15.0 cm to the left of a -18.0 cm lens. A second lens with focal length f is placed at a distance d to the right of the first lens. Calculate f and d if the image on the wall is 2.00 mm tall.
A pair of lenses is used to focus an object with a height of 0.500 mm on a wall. The object is 1.50 m away from the wall, 15.0 cm to the left of a -18.0 cm lens. A second lens with focal length f is placed at a distance d to the right of the first lens. Calculate f and d if the image on the wall is 2.00 mm tall.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f= 15.1 cm, d = 9.00 cm to the right of the -18.0 cm lens
B
f= 15.1 cm, d = 9.00 cm to the left of the -18.0 cm lens
C
f= 24.5 cm, d = 32.5 cm to the right of the -18.0 cm lens
D
f= 24.5 cm, d = 32.5 cm to the left of the -18.0 cm lens