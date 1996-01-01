27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The circuit board shown below is fitted with three resistors. A 24.0 V battery with an internal resistance of 4.20 Ω connected across i) rs and ii) ps. Find the current supplied by the battery in the circuit for each connection.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 2.82 A
ii) 2.67 A
B
i) 3.78 A
ii) 2.67 A
C
i) 2.23 A
ii) 1.46 A
D
i) 2.23 A
ii) 2.08 A
